SUNDAY, AUGUST 14
1:35 a.m. Hickory Hill Rd., labored breathing, transported to hospital.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 4:41 pm
9:21 a.m. Boardman Ave., bike accident, transported to hospital.
8:11 p.m. Summer St., parties playing pickleball too loudly, no issues.
11:14 p.m. Crow Island, brush fire, fire extinguished.
6:50 a.m. Ocean St., odor from fire, smoke in area, Manchester Fire Department notified.
10:36 a.m. Route 128SB, chair flew from trailer, logged.
5:31 p.m. Bridge St., marked lands and speeding violation, citation and verbal warning issued.
7:09 p.m. Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle, all in order.
No report.
12:33 a.m. Route 128NB, marked lanes violation, written warning.
9:45 a.m. Proctor St., chicken coop cut open, rooster stolen, logged.
3:18 p.m. Masconomo St., work trucks too close to driveway, vehicle moved.
5:10 p.m. Summer St., car window partially broken, information taken.
12:20 p.m. Powder House Lane, fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.
5:30 p.m. School St., selective traffic, no violations.
8:55 p.m. Union St., selective traffic, no violations.
8:59 p.m. Millets Lane, dizzy and fall with head strike, transported to hospital.
11:46 a.m. Ocean St., parking enforcement White Beach, 2 violations.
12:44 p.m. School St., Forestry Task Force response to Saugus, logged.
3:41 p.m. School St., overheating male, patient refusal.
7:57 p.m. School St., disabled motor vehicle, changing flat tire.
8:45 a.m. Walker Rd., report of smoke in area, light haze over town.
9:45 a.m. Old Essex Rd., report of smoke in area, logged.
7:24 p.m. Beach St., vehicle parked in restricted area, citation issued.
8:44 p.m. Pleasant St., patient experiencing stroke, transported to hospital.
