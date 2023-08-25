MONDAY, AUGUST 14
8:25 a.m. Ashland Ave., traffic hazard, secured/checked.
Periods of rain, heavy at times early. High 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain early. Scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 10:20 am
11:29 a.m. Summer St., animal complaint, gone on arrival.
2:42 p.m. Pleasant St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:41 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:37 a.m. Smiths Point Rd., alarm, cleared, false alarm.
3:39 p.m. Central St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
8:37 p.m. Bridge St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
11:44 p.m. School St., suspicious activity, gone on arrival.
1:22 a.m. Lincoln St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:22 a.m. Lobster Cove, parking complaint, parking enforcement.
6:19 p.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
9:53 p.m. Central St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
9:33 a.m. Central St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
12:29 p.m. Chapel Lane, motor vehicle stop, written warning.
1:39 p.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
6:32 p.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
7:34 a.m. Summer St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:30 a.m. Proctor St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
12:13 p.m. Walker Rd., fraud/scam, report to follow.
10:52 p.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:43 a.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., alarm, secured/checked.
10:05 a.m. Forest St., parking complaint, parking enforcement.
12:26 p.m. Jersey Lane, harassment, spoken to.
11:11 p.m. Raymond St., animal complaint, notification made.
