SUNDAY, AUGUST 6
9:55 a.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle stop, arrest.
9:55 a.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle stop, arrest.
3:01 p.m. Church St., watercraft incident, no action taken.
5:24 p.m. Lobster Cove, disturbance, gone on arrival.
6:21 p.m. Woodholm Rd., property damage, vandalism, report to follow.
10:41 a.m. Elm St., alarm, secured/checked.
2:15 p.m. School St., disturbance, spoken to.
3:33 p.m. Pleasant St., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
11:39 p.m. Summer St., welfare check, vehicle towed.
10:04 a.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
11:00 a.m. Beaver Dam Rd., fire alarm, cleared, false alarm.
7:29 p.m. Central St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
9:05 p.m. Friend St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:53 a.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle accident with injury, assisted as needed.
2:15 p.m. Black Beach, directed patrol, secured/checked.
4:50 p.m. White Beach, animal complaint, secured/checked.
9:02 p.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:06 a.m. Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
10:30 a.m. Vine St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
1:01 p.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
10:45 p.m. Newport Park Rd., motor vehicle lockout, assisted as needed.
8:51 a.m. Masconomo St., fire alarm, fire false.
9:45 a.m. Pine St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
12:03 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, assisted as needed.
2:28 p.m. Manchester Harbor, watercraft enforcement, written warning.
8:41 a.m. Beach St., harassment, assisted as needed.
11:18 a.m. Manchester Harbor, watercraft enforcement, written warning.
5:15 p.m. Smith’s Point Rd., animal complaint, notification made.
7:21 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
