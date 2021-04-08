MONDAY, MARCH 29
9:41 a.m. Woodholm Rd., neighbor dispute, fence being put up, spoke to residents.
3:20 p.m. Forest St., motor vehicle accident, information exchanged.
9:28 p.m. School St., loose dog, reunited with owner.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
7:08 a.m. Summer St., assist with alarm reset, assisted.
9:45 a.m. School St., loose dog, unable to find.
12:17 p.m. Eaglehead Rd., reported extinguished dryer fire, no issues.
3:14 p.m. Central St., spam call, logged.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
5:41 a.m. Beach St., seal at the beach, perimeter made.
10:01 a.m. Beach St., people and dogs approaching a seal, negative findings.
1:05 p.m. The Plains, Manchester Police Department scam awareness for Seniors program, complete.
3:45 p.m. Beach St., minor fender bender, information exchanged.
3:51 p.m. Old Essex Rd., fall, transport to hospital.
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
10:30 a.m. Central St., taser demonstration for high school students, completed.
12:18 p.m. Beach St., speeding and marked lanes violation, verbal warning.
5:22 p.m. Central St., found money clip, placed in lost & found.
6:12 p.m. School St., suspicious male/situation, information taken.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
5:56 p.m. Summer St., failure to signal, verbal warning.
6:30 p.m. Central St., walk in to report property damage, information taken.
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
1:12 a.m. Central St., OUI arrest, bailed and released.
1:13 p.m. Central St., turn in found debit card, logged.
3:11 p.m. Loading Place Rd., possible broken leg, transport to hospital.
SUNDAY, APRIL 4
1:11 a.m. Beach St., disabled motor vehicle stuck on beach, vehicle removed by Tally’s.
1:23 p.m. Summer St., emphysema issues, transport to hospital.
5:09 p.m. The Plains St., chest pain, transport to hospital.