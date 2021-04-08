Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MARCH 29

9:41 a.m.  Woodholm Rd., neighbor dispute, fence being put up, spoke to residents.

3:20 p.m.  Forest St., motor vehicle accident, information exchanged.

9:28 p.m.  School St., loose dog, reunited with owner.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

7:08 a.m.  Summer St., assist with alarm reset, assisted.

9:45 a.m.  School St., loose dog, unable to find.

12:17 p.m.  Eaglehead Rd., reported extinguished dryer fire, no issues.

3:14 p.m.  Central St., spam call, logged.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

5:41 a.m.  Beach St., seal at the beach, perimeter made.

10:01 a.m.  Beach St., people and dogs approaching a seal, negative findings.

1:05 p.m.  The Plains, Manchester Police Department scam awareness for Seniors program, complete.

3:45 p.m.  Beach St., minor fender bender, information exchanged.

3:51 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., fall, transport to hospital.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

10:30 a.m.  Central St., taser demonstration for high school students, completed.

12:18 p.m.  Beach St., speeding and marked lanes violation, verbal warning.

5:22 p.m.  Central St., found money clip, placed in lost & found.

6:12 p.m.  School St., suspicious male/situation, information taken.

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

5:56 p.m.  Summer St., failure to signal, verbal warning.

6:30 p.m. Central St., walk in to report property damage, information taken.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

1:12 a.m.  Central St., OUI arrest, bailed and released.

1:13 p.m.  Central St., turn in found debit card, logged.

3:11 p.m.  Loading Place Rd., possible broken leg, transport to hospital.

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

1:11 a.m.  Beach St., disabled motor vehicle stuck on beach, vehicle removed by Tally’s.

1:23 p.m.  Summer St., emphysema issues, transport to hospital.

5:09 p.m.  The Plains St., chest pain, transport to hospital.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

Locations