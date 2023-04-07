SUNDAY, MARCH 26
1:22 p.m. Bridge St., man lying in field, no issues.
4:59 p.m. Powder House Lane, general weakness, transported to hospital.
9:42 p.m. Powder House Lane, noise complaint, loud music, turned down.
10:18 p.m. Ledgewood Rd., fall, transported to hospital.
7:41 a.m. Beach St., minor accident in lot, information exchanged.
1:31 p.m. Central St., lost wallet, logged.
5:03 p.m. Summer St., speeding violation, written warning.
11:16 p.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle stop, OUI, arrest.
1:56 a.m. Harold St., lift assist, completed.
10:44 a.m. Summer St., hands free violation, verbal warning.
1:46 p.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle stop, trafficking Class A possible with intent, arrest.
4:19 p.m. Route 128NB, motor vehicle rollover, medical transport, motor vehicle towed.
10:42 a.m. Central St., question about lost driver’s license, information given.
3:18 p.m. Central St., Mercedes keys lost, information taken.
6:33 p.m. Crooked Lane, speeding violation, written warning.
7:04 p.m. Pine St., speeding and marked lanes violation, verbal warning.
8:23 a.m. Lincoln St., school zone traffic, all in order.
12:08 p.m. Central St., minor 2 car motor vehicle accident, no injuries.
5:36 p.m. Arbella St., parking enforcement, 6 violations.
8:38 p.m. Route 128SB ramp, speeding, written warning.
7:30 a.m. Lincoln St., school traffic, all in order.
2:58 p.m. Central S., identity theft, logged.
4:37 p.m. Central St., drop off License to Carry renewal.
7:06 p.m. Church St., fall, transported to hospital.
11:25 a.m. Desmond Ave., power outage complaint, directed to National Grid.
8:17 p.m. School St., driving with no lights, verbal warning.
8:35 p.m. Central St., fire hydrant violation, ticket issued.
11:48 p.m. Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle, gone on arrival.
