Manchester Police Notes

SUNDAY, APRIL 16
6:45 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, stop sign violation.
6:45 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, stop sign violation.
8:49 p.m. Beach St., motor vehicle stop, speeding.
8:56 p.m. Beach St., motor vehicle stop, light violation.
10:59 p.m. Summer St., motor vehicle stop, speeding.
2:28 a.m. Jersey Lane, residential alarm, all in order.
6:19 a.m. Powder House Lane, party shaking, medical aid.
7:39 a.m. The Plains St., fire alarm, no smoke or fire reported.
10:13 p.m. Pine St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
5:04 a.m. School St., female fell outside.
9:22 a.m. Pine St., missing yellow lab.
4:29 p.m. Alpine Rd., well being check, past head strike with laceration, treated.
6:02 p.m. Beach St., dog on Singing Beach, negative findings.
11:09 a.m. Central St., medication drop off, logged.
1:03 p.m. Beach St., found debit card dropped off, logged.
1:53 p.m. Bridge St., cement in the roadway, MASS DOT notified.
2:39 p.m. Knight Rd., accidental overdose on medications, transported to hospital.
2:15 a.m. Beach St., two people in park, all in order.
2:21 a.m. The Plains St., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
4:29 p.m. Loading Place Rd., mental health episode, transported to hospital.
7:56 p.m. Central St., transport prisoner to Middleton, complete.
10:16 a.m. School St., gas line struck, National Grid notified.
12:15 p.m. School St., power lines down, National Grid notified.
4:35 p.m. Pinewood Rd., lift assist, complete.
11:25 p.m. Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle, out of gas, waiting for assistance.
9:48 a.m. Vine St., possible choking, transported to hospital.
5:25 p.m. School St., lost dog, dog found by owner.
5:39 p.m. Pine St., speeding, citation issued.
8:31 p.m. Route 128SB, sign in roadway, removed.
