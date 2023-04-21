MONDAY, APRIL 10
8:43 a.m. School St., expired registration, verbal warning.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
10:18 a.m. Sea St., reported dog attack, Animal Control Officer notified.
3:15 p.m. Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle, tow on the way.
10:03 p.m. Summer St., selective traffic, no violations.
6:55 a.m. Lincoln St., man sitting in car, all in order.
10:04 a.m. Raymond St., unable to ambulate, transported to hospital.
5:15 p.m. Beach St., small brush fire near tracks, extinguished.
9:52 p.m. School St., selective traffic, no violations.
7:00 a.m. Pine St., traffic enforcement, no violations.
1:12 p.m. Lincoln St., speeding, verbal warning.
1:18 p.m. Central St., lost gloves, information taken, logged.
4:19 p.m. Ocean St., baby carriage left, owner returned.
10:51 a.m. Beach St., check of the lot, half full.
6:22 p.m. Woodholm Rd., allergic reaction, patient refusal.
7:31 p.m. Summer St., pickleball noise complaint, finishing game and leaving.
10:24 p.m. Lincoln St., main entry door alarm activation, all secure.
7:36 a.m. Pine St., selective enforcement, no violations.
12:03 p.m. Beach St., parking complaint at beach, 53 violations written.
8:10 p.m. Beach St., Singing Beach check, 1 fire extinguished.
11:02 p.m. Beach St., operator took off from vehicle and left in street, towed.
6:43 a.m. Beach St. dog bite, bleeding from leg, Animal Control Officer notified.
10:55 a.m. Brook St., report of fire embers, all in order.
2:28 p.m. Beach St., check of Singing Beach, all in order.
5:12 p.m. Walker Rd., motor vehicle stop, speeding, citation issued.
