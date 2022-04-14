Cartoon Police Texting
TUESDAY, APRIL 5

6:52 p.m.  Jersey Lane, smoke detectors sounding, smoke from cooking.

7:44 p.m.  Forest St., dogs barking for hours, Animal Control Officer notified.

9:38 p.m.  Union St., revoked insurance, vehicle towed.

10:21 p.m.  Beach St., suspicious motor vehicle, leaving area.

 

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

9:49 a.m.  University Lane, inspection, complete.

12:49 p.m.  School St., accidental 911, no issues.

4:14 p.m.  Bennett St., rabid skunk, euthanized.

10:26 p.m.  Pleasant St., loose dog, unable to find dog.

 

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

7:54 a.m.  Central St., looking for lost phone, logged.

1:53 p.m.  Walker Rd., loose dog, negative findings.

7:37 p.m.  Powder House Lane, neighbor swearing and yelling, resolved.

11:14 p.m.  The Plains St., chest pain and difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.

 

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

2:14 p.m.  Masconomo St., dizziness, pain in legs, transported to hospital.

4:52 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, citation issued.

6:18 p.m.  Lincoln St., hands free violation, written warning.

10:29 p.m.  School St., disabled motor vehicle, out of gas, waiting for gas.

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

12:20 a.m.  School St., fireworks on golf course, gone on arrival.

7:34 a.m.  Burnham Lane, loud bang with power outage, negative findings in area.

12:27 p.m.  Bridge St., fall with head laceration, transported to hospital.

8:28 p.m.  School St., teenagers climbing fire escape, negative findings.

