TUESDAY, APRIL 5
6:52 p.m. Jersey Lane, smoke detectors sounding, smoke from cooking.
7:44 p.m. Forest St., dogs barking for hours, Animal Control Officer notified.
9:38 p.m. Union St., revoked insurance, vehicle towed.
10:21 p.m. Beach St., suspicious motor vehicle, leaving area.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
9:49 a.m. University Lane, inspection, complete.
12:49 p.m. School St., accidental 911, no issues.
4:14 p.m. Bennett St., rabid skunk, euthanized.
10:26 p.m. Pleasant St., loose dog, unable to find dog.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
7:54 a.m. Central St., looking for lost phone, logged.
1:53 p.m. Walker Rd., loose dog, negative findings.
7:37 p.m. Powder House Lane, neighbor swearing and yelling, resolved.
11:14 p.m. The Plains St., chest pain and difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
2:14 p.m. Masconomo St., dizziness, pain in legs, transported to hospital.
4:52 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, citation issued.
6:18 p.m. Lincoln St., hands free violation, written warning.
10:29 p.m. School St., disabled motor vehicle, out of gas, waiting for gas.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
12:20 a.m. School St., fireworks on golf course, gone on arrival.
7:34 a.m. Burnham Lane, loud bang with power outage, negative findings in area.
12:27 p.m. Bridge St., fall with head laceration, transported to hospital.
8:28 p.m. School St., teenagers climbing fire escape, negative findings.