SUNDAY, APRIL 2
10:40 a.m. The Plain Rd., elderly female fallen, assisted up.
8:20 p.m. Forest St., speed, no license in possession, verbal warning.
9:35 p.m. Harold St., fall, transported to hospital.
10:26 p.m. Pine St., speeding, verbal warning.
8:16 a.m. Lincoln St., school traffic, all in order.
8:35 a.m. Summer St., passing in a no passing zone, citation issued.
3:20 p.m. Pine St., uncontrollable bleed, transported to hospital.
8:10 p.m. Powderhouse Lane, shotgun shells found outside, shell casings disposed.
10:49 a.m. Bridge St., open 911 call, no issues.
11:17 a.m. Masconomo St., fire alarm activation, water leaking on system.
2:57 p.m. Crooked Lane, stop sign violation, verbal warning.
7:24 p.m. Summer St., noise complaint, still on pickleball court, leaving area.
9:43 a.m. Bridge St., speeding, written warning.
10:01 a.m. Union St., speeding, written warning.
2:03 p.m. Arbella St., man waving to girl from van, all in order.
3:27 p.m. Bennett St., medical alarm, accidental activation.
8:30 a.m. Central St., questions about parking, assisted.
11:16 a.m. Central St., report of dogs on Magnolia Beach, referred to Animal Control Officer.
2:55 p.m. Harbor St., smoke in area, confirmed permitted burn.
7:06 p.m. Boardman Ave., dog attacked runner, Animal Control Officer notified.
9:24 a.m. Pleasant St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
11:58 a.m. Highland Ave., possible rabid raccoon, Animal Control Officer to be informed.
7:42 p.m. Beach St., mini-bike operating without helmet, written warning.
7:48 p.m. Proctor St., person banging on door and running off, negative findings.
8:55 a.m. Beach St., community policing Easter Egg Hunt, complete.
11:08 a.m. Central St., License to Carry renewal drop-off, complete.
10:01 a.m. Beach St., dead animal in roadway, DPW notified.
3:14 p.m. Central St., found phone at Singing Beach, logged.
