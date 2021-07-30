MONDAY, JULY 19
4:04 a.m. Cogswell Rd., male fall, transport to hospital.
11:41 a.m. Main St., citizen assist, report to follow.
1:43 p.m. Belcher St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
2:54 p.m. Martin St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
10:17 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, notification made.
3:25 p.m. Willow Court, male unknown medical problem, transport to hospital.
7:35 p.m. Gregory Island Rd., male sick, transport to hospital.
9:22 p.m. John Wise Ave., fire alarm, fire confirmed.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
6:48 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
7:22 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
1:56 p.m. Lanes Rd., trespassing, report to follow.
3:27 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
8:15 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
6:39 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:33 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
1:48 p.m. Central St., animal complaint, notification made.
4:46 p.m. Wood Dr., animal complaint, notification made.
6:02 p.m. Dodge St., citizen assist, other.
8:30 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
No report.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
No report.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
9:56 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
11:32 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
2:45 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle lockout, assisted as needed.
9:55 p.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.