MONDAY, JULY 19

4:04 a.m.  Cogswell Rd., male fall, transport to hospital.

11:41 a.m.  Main St., citizen assist, report to follow.

1:43 p.m.  Belcher St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

2:54 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

TUESDAY, JULY 20

10:17 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, notification made.

3:25 p.m.  Willow Court, male unknown medical problem, transport to hospital.

7:35 p.m.  Gregory Island Rd., male sick, transport to hospital.

9:22 p.m.  John Wise Ave., fire alarm, fire confirmed.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

6:48 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

7:22 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

1:56 p.m.  Lanes Rd., trespassing, report to follow.

3:27 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

8:15 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

THURSDAY, JULY 22

6:39 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

10:33 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

1:48 p.m.  Central St., animal complaint, notification made.

4:46 p.m.  Wood Dr., animal complaint, notification made.

6:02 p.m.  Dodge St., citizen assist, other.

8:30 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, JULY 23

No report.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

No report.

SUNDAY, JULY 25

9:56 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

11:32 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

2:45 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle lockout, assisted as needed.

9:55 p.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

