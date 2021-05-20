MONDAY, MAY 10
8:59 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, arrest.
12:07 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, notification made.
8:29 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
No report
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
11:59 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:54 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
1:11 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, arrest.
4:22 p.m. Apple St., property damage, vandalism, spoken to.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
1:30 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
5:52 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:12 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, other.
6:00 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:46 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
6:25 a.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
9:37 a.m. Story St., male fall, transported to hospital.
4:08 p.m. Main St., male fall, patient refusal.
6:39 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
1:00 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:13 a.m. Western Ave., alarm, secured/checked.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
10:40 a.m. Martin St., paperwork, service attempt, notification made.
2:59 p.m. Main St., parking complaint, enforcement, citation issued.
8:02 p.m. Prospect ledge Trail, citizen assist, assisted as needed.
8:28 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, arrest.