MONDAY, MAY 10

8:59 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, arrest.

12:07 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, notification made.

8:29 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

TUESDAY, MAY 11

No report

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

11:59 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:54 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

1:11 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, arrest.

4:22 p.m.  Apple St., property damage, vandalism, spoken to.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

1:30 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

5:52 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

1:12 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, other.

6:00 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:46 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

6:25 a.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

9:37 a.m.  Story St., male fall, transported to hospital.

4:08 p.m.  Main St., male fall, patient refusal.

6:39 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

1:00 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

2:13 a.m.  Western Ave., alarm, secured/checked.

SUNDAY, MAY 16

10:40 a.m.  Martin St., paperwork, service attempt, notification made.

2:59 p.m.  Main St., parking complaint, enforcement, citation issued.

8:02 p.m.  Prospect ledge Trail, citizen assist, assisted as needed.

8:28 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, arrest.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

