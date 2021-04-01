Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MARCH 22

8:23 a.m.  Soginese Creek Rd., animal complaint, other.

10:45 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

3:40 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

9:54 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

2:22 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

7:25 a.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

11:23 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

1:42 p.m.  Essex Conservation Area, fire other, report to follow.

7:57 p.m.  Eastern Ave., disturbance, assisted as needed.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

9:52 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

1:48 p.m.  Western Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

4:06 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:06 p.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

6:49 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:25 a.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

11:27 a.m.  Wood Drive, male fall, transported to hospital.

5:11 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

6:33 a.m.  Pond St., selective enforcement, other.

9:20 a.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

10:39 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal  warning.

6:41 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

10:39 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

6:09 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

5:03 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:27 p.m.  male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.

10:55 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

10:56 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

5:41 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

8:41 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:48 p.m.  Main St., male sick, other, transported to hospital.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

Tags

Locations