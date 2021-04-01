MONDAY, MARCH 22
8:23 a.m. Soginese Creek Rd., animal complaint, other.
10:45 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
3:40 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
9:54 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
2:22 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
7:25 a.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
11:23 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
1:42 p.m. Essex Conservation Area, fire other, report to follow.
7:57 p.m. Eastern Ave., disturbance, assisted as needed.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
9:52 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
1:48 p.m. Western Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
4:06 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:06 p.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
6:49 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:25 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:27 a.m. Wood Drive, male fall, transported to hospital.
5:11 p.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
6:33 a.m. Pond St., selective enforcement, other.
9:20 a.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
10:39 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:41 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:39 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
6:09 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
5:03 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:27 p.m. male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
10:55 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
10:56 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
5:41 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:41 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:48 p.m. Main St., male sick, other, transported to hospital.