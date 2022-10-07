MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
7:52 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, other.
8:56 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
1:44 p.m. Western Ave., male with seizure, transported to hospital.
6:10 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
1:14 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:09 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
4:21 p.m. Choate St., animal complaint, notification made.
6:07 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
1:23 a.m. School St., male fall, patient refusal.
10:17 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
5:50 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:04 p.m. Main St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
9:09 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
2:13 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:46 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:27 p.m. John Wise Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
6:51 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:32 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
1:18 p.m. Wood Drive, male sick, transported to hospital.
8:50 p.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle stop, arrest.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
7:36 a.m. Forest Ave., fire structure, fire false.
11:12 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
12:16 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male sick, transported to hospital.
6:55 p.m. Eastern Ave., male with mental, emotional issue, patient refusal.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
10:23 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
12:01 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
3:03 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:48 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.