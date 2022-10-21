MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
9:41 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
1:12 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
3:28 p.m. John Wise Ave., property damage, vandalism, assisted as needed.
9:17 p.m. Lufkin St., theft, report to follow.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11
5:59 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:42 p.m. Spring St., fire alarm, fire false.
1:39 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
6:51 p.m. Eastern Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
1:30 a.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.
2:14 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, no action taken.
6:10 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
7:32 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
10:23 a.m. Main St., citizen assist, report to follow.
11:05 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
3:10 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
9:09 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
4:02 a.m. Apple St., male with chest pain and cardiac problem, transported to hospital.
10:58 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., fire wires down, assisted as needed.
2:40 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
6:35 p.m. Lufkin Point Rd., male with stroke, transported to hospital.
9:35 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, spoken to.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
9:50 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:22 a.m. Island Rd., male fall, assisted as needed.
7:09 p.m. Soginese Rd., male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
9:36 p.m. Main St., male with breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
1:30 a.m. Spring St., male with chest pain, transported to hospital.
7:59 a.m. Harry Homans Dr., male with breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.
2:19 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
4:59 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.