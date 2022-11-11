MONDAY, OCTOBER 31
9:51 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
2:57 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
7:16 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:12 p.m. Story St., directed patrol, other.
12:31 a.m. John Wise Ave., suspicious activity, secured/checked.
6:29 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
2:28 p.m. Southern Ave., disturbance, assisted as needed.
6:30 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:48 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
11:57 a.m. Story St., male with unknown medical problem, assisted as needed.
5:10 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:39 p.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
8:00 a.m. Southern Ave., male fall, no EMS.
10:34 a.m. Essex Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
5:55 p.m. Pond St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:59 p.m. Spring St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
12:06 a.m. Spring St., fire alarm, cleared, false alarm.
11:24 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
3:28 p.m. Desoto Rd., male diabetic, transported to hospital.
8:52 p.m. Addison St., disturbance, gone on arrival.
7:53 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., animal complaint, notification made.
1:03 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
6:04 p.m. Story St., citizen assist, report to follow.
10:10 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:50 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
1:26 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., fire other, fire confirmed.
6:00 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
7:19 p.m. Southern Ave., male breathing difficulty, patient refusal.
