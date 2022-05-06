MONDAY, APRIL 25
No report.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
9:41 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
12:32 p.m. Sumac Dr., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:04 p.m. Main St., disabled motor vehicle, vehicle towed.
5:30 p.m. Martin St., animal complaint, secured/checked.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
No report.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
8:48 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
11:36 a.m. Kings Court, motor vehicle stop, written warning.
9:45 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, report to follow.
10:03 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
7:21 a.m. Grove St., utility request, notification made.
2:02 p.m. Forest Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
4:12 p.m. Main St., male choking, patient refusal.
8:36 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
1:03 a.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.
1:56 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:40 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
6:50 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
No report.