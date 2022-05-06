Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, APRIL 25

No report.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

9:41 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

12:32 p.m.  Sumac Dr., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:04 p.m.  Main St., disabled motor vehicle, vehicle towed.

5:30 p.m.  Martin St., animal complaint, secured/checked.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

No report.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

8:48 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

11:36 a.m.  Kings Court, motor vehicle stop, written warning.

9:45 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, report to follow.

10:03 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

7:21 a.m.  Grove St., utility request, notification made.

2:02 p.m.  Forest Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

4:12 p.m.  Main St., male choking, patient refusal.

8:36 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

1:03 a.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.

1:56 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:40 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

6:50 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

No report.

