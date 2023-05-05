MONDAY, APRIL 24
9:21 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 1:07 am
1:50 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
3:20 p.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
11:34 p.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
12:24 a.m. Turtleback Rd., fire alarm, fire false.
1:13 a.m. John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:11 a.m. Main St., selective enforcement, no action taken.
6:34 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:47 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:56 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
5:31 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:41 a.m. Western Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
10:14 a.m. John Wise Ave., community policing, secured/checked.
1:48 p.m. Coral Hill, disturbance, report to follow.
6:08 p.m. John Wise Ave., welfare check, secured/checked.
10:58 p.m. John Wise Ave., disabled motor vehicle, secured/checked.
9:11 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
2:26 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
4:57 p.m. Main St., male fall, transported to the hospital.
9:45 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male with chest pain, transported to the hospital.
7:13 a.m. Western Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
10:51 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:35 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
3:29 p.m. Story St., fire alarm, fire false.
10:00 a.m. John Wise Ave., animal complaint
2:28 p.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:24 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:33 p.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
