MONDAY, MARCH 20
1:38 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 1:09 am
1:38 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:04 a.m. Western Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.
6:10 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:19 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
12:36 a.m. John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.
5:48 a.m. Southern Ave., suspicious activity, secured/checked.
6:17 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
7:07 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
8:20 a.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, assisted as needed.
11:20 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
12:33 p.m. Pickering St., community policing, secured/checked.
9:30 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:49 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
3:17 p.m. Haskell Court, animal complaint, other.
4:58 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
5:31 p.m. Island Rd., male fall, patient refusal.
8:48 a.m. Southern Heights, male seizure, transported to hospital.
10:52 a.m. Pine Ridge Rd., welfare check, secured/checked.
1:13 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:32 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
2:10 a.m. John Wise Ave., disturbance, other.
6:37 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:21 a.m. Arielle Lane, suspicious activity, spoken to.
9:49 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:10 a.m. Route 128NB, directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:18 a.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
1:57 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
7:05 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
