SUNDAY, JUNE 4
11:53 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, no action taken.
11:53 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, no action taken.
2:22 p.m. Lowe Hill Rd., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
5:48 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:11 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:52 a.m. Main St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
3:32 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:05 a.m. Belcher St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:27 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:14 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
10:26 a.m. Apple St., animal complaint, no action taken.
4:36 p.m. Southern Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
10:27 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
6:35 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:52 a.m. Main St., community policing, secured/checked.
11:21 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle accident with injury, report to follow.
9:43 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
1:45 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
5:38 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:09 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:11 a.m. Western Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.
12:04 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury.
4:04 p.m. Lufkin St., animal complaint, notification made.
7:46 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, assisted as needed.
8:36 p.m. Apple St., male with chest pain, transported to hospital.
12:59 a.m. Harlow St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:40 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., parking complaint, other.
10:47 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:09 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:44 a.m. Main St., parking complaint, vehicle towed.
5:42 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:13 p.m. Bull Island, male unconscious, transported to hospital.
6:43 p.m. Hill Rd., male with mental, psychological issues, transported to hospital.
