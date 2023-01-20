SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
9:51 a.m. Choate St., male fall, transported to hospital.
4:28 p.m. Story St., male bleeding, non-traumatic, patient refusal.
4:28 p.m. Story St., male bleeding, non-traumatic, patient refusal.
5:07 p.m. John Wise Ave., male, mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.
6:11 p.m. Main St., welfare check, spoken to.
10:46 a.m. Wood Drive, breaking and entering, report to follow.
12:08 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
2:54 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
7:43 p.m. Shepard Memorial Dr., suspicious activity, vehicle towed.
7:25 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:57 a.m. John Wise Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
5:50 p.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.
9:26 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
5:52 a.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.
7:13 a.m. Eastern Ave., alarm, secured/checked.
1:36 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
4:58 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, gone on arrival.
7:02 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle complaint, verbal warning.
10:20 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
1:30 p.m. Spring St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:45 p.m. Lowe Hill Rd., male with chest pain, transported to hospital.
2:27 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:41 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
7:51 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, no action taken.
10:17 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:30 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
12:56 p.m. John Wise Ave., theft, report to follow.
6:04 p.m. Ice House Lane, male with chest pain, transported to hospital.
6:28 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.
