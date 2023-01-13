SUNDAY, JANUARY 1
2:01 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:12 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
11:45 a.m. Pickering St., disturbance, gone on arrival.
4:22 p.m. John Wise Ave., male with mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.
MONDAY, JANUARY 2
5:14 a.m. Dodge St., male sick, transported to hospital.
11:49 a.m. Landing Rd., male, altered mental status, transported to hospital.
12:05 p.m. Story St., threat, report to follow.
2:15 p.m. Story St., harassment, assisted as needed.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 3
7:14 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:35 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:04 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:47 p.m. Story St., fire structure, fire false.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4
6:25 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
3:57 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male sick, patient refusal.
5:51 p.m. John Wise Ave, citizen assist, assisted as needed.
10:27 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5
7:30 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male, unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.
10:32 a.m. Turtleback Rd., male sick, transported to hospital.
2:47 p.m. Eastern Ave., male sick, transported to hospital.
4:11 p.m. Winthrop St., welfare check, arrest.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6
1:52 a.m. Main St., parking complaint, parking enforcement.
12:10 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
12:34 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, no action taken.
7:29 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7
9:05 a.m. Lufkin Point Rd., suspicious activity, vehicle towed.
1:56 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
3:32 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:42 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.