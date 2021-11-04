MONDAY, OCTOBER 25
7:37 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
2:13 p.m. Main St., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.
7:08 p.m. John Wise Ave., male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.
10:02 p.m. Story St., male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26
1:04 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:15 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:10 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27
8:31 a.m. Forest Ave., utility request, notification made.
9:52 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., fire wires down, notification made.
4:13 p.m. Western Ave., fire other, assisted as needed.
9:31 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28
12:40 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, patient refusal.
10:20 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
5:36 p.m. Andrews Court, motor vehicle stop, arrest.
6:45 p.m. John Wise Ave., male unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29
6:33 a.m. John Wise Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
5:08 p.m. John Wise Ave., male stroke, transported to hospital.
10:21 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:22 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, criminal application.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30
2:49 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:17 p.m. Eastern Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.
5:09 p.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:34 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31
8:38 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., watercraft incident, notification made.
5:13 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:45 p.m. Martin St., disturbance, spoken to.
11:15 p.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.