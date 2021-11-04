Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

7:37 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

2:13 p.m.  Main St., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.

7:08 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.

10:02 p.m.  Story St., male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26

1:04 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

2:15 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:10 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27

8:31 a.m.  Forest Ave., utility request, notification made.

9:52 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., fire wires down, notification made.

4:13 p.m.  Western Ave., fire other, assisted as needed.

9:31 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

12:40 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, patient refusal.

10:20 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

5:36 p.m.  Andrews Court, motor vehicle stop, arrest.

6:45 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

6:33 a.m.  John Wise Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

5:08 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male stroke, transported to hospital.

10:21 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

11:22 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, criminal application.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

2:49 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

2:17 p.m.  Eastern Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.

5:09 p.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:34 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31

8:38 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., watercraft incident, notification made.

5:13 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:45 p.m.  Martin St., disturbance, spoken to.

11:15 p.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 