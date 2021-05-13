Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MAY 3

8:59 a.m.  Eastern Ave., male sick, transported to hospital.

2:05 p.m.  Dodge St., animal complaint, gone on arrival.

6:19 p.m.  Story St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:53 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

7:35 a.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

11:45 a.m.  John Wise Ave., male abdominal pain, transported to hospital.

5:36 p.m.  Turtleback Rd., fire, fire confirmed.

10:22 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, arrest.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

8:11 a.m.  Gregory Island Lane, male seizure, transported to hospital.

12:54 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

1:35 p.m.  Southern Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

2:05 p.m.  Pond St., male unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.

7:44 p.m.  Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

6:47 a.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

1:23 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

2:17 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

5:22 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

8:00 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

10:23 a.m.  Harlow St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:53 a.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, spoken to.

1:03 p.m.  Main St., male sick, transported to the hospital.

2:56 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

8:47 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, spoken to.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

2:50 a.m.  Soginese Creek Rd., suspicious activity, assisted as needed.

12:20 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, other.

2:35 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:50 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, MAY 9

6:10 a.m.  Harlow St., alarm, secured/checked.

1:01 p.m.  Eastern Ave., parking complaint enforcement, citation issued.

4:31 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.

5:01 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:02 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

