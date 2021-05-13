MONDAY, MAY 3
8:59 a.m. Eastern Ave., male sick, transported to hospital.
2:05 p.m. Dodge St., animal complaint, gone on arrival.
6:19 p.m. Story St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:53 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
7:35 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
11:45 a.m. John Wise Ave., male abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
5:36 p.m. Turtleback Rd., fire, fire confirmed.
10:22 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, arrest.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
8:11 a.m. Gregory Island Lane, male seizure, transported to hospital.
12:54 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
1:35 p.m. Southern Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
2:05 p.m. Pond St., male unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.
7:44 p.m. Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
6:47 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
1:23 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
2:17 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
5:22 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:00 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
10:23 a.m. Harlow St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:53 a.m. Martin St., citizen assist, spoken to.
1:03 p.m. Main St., male sick, transported to the hospital.
2:56 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
8:47 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, spoken to.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
2:50 a.m. Soginese Creek Rd., suspicious activity, assisted as needed.
12:20 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, other.
2:35 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:50 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
6:10 a.m. Harlow St., alarm, secured/checked.
1:01 p.m. Eastern Ave., parking complaint enforcement, citation issued.
4:31 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.
5:01 p.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:02 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.