MONDAY, MARCH 15
7:12 a.m. Western Ave., selective enforcement, assisted as needed.
3:56 p.m. Western Ave., citizen assist, notification made.
6:56 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, arrest.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
6:59 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:17 a.m. Martin St., citizen assist, other.
2:50 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
1:33 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:27 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:54 a.m. Story St., male fall, patient refusal.
4:10 p.m. John Wise Ave., male sick, other, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
6:26 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:12 a.m. Soginese Rd., brush fire, fire confirmed.
8:55 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, no action taken.
9:47 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
12:06 a.m. Turtleback Rd., suspicious activity, gone on arrival.
6:57 a.m. Lufkin St., male, unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.
9:11 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, no action taken.
10:20 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
7:01 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:37 a.m. Pond St., male, chest pain cardiac problem, transported to hospital.
12:12 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
5:42 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:49 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
1:24 a.m. Southern Ave., suspicious activity, secured/checked.
4:24 a.m. Main St., alarm, secured/checked.
11:27 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:58 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:20 p.m. Arielle Lane, male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.