MONDAY, MARCH 15

7:12 a.m.  Western Ave., selective enforcement, assisted as needed.

3:56 p.m.  Western Ave., citizen assist, notification made.

6:56 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, arrest.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

6:59 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:17 a.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, other.

2:50 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

1:33 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:27 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:54 a.m.  Story St., male fall, patient refusal.

4:10 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male sick, other, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

6:26 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

11:12 a.m.  Soginese Rd., brush fire, fire confirmed.

8:55 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, no action taken.

9:47 p.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

12:06 a.m.  Turtleback Rd., suspicious activity, gone on arrival.

6:57 a.m.  Lufkin St., male, unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.

9:11 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, no action taken.

10:20 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

7:01 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:37 a.m.  Pond St., male, chest pain cardiac problem, transported to hospital.

12:12 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

5:42 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:49 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

1:24 a.m.  Southern Ave., suspicious activity, secured/checked.

4:24 a.m.  Main St., alarm, secured/checked.

11:27 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:58 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:20 p.m.  Arielle Lane, male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

