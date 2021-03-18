Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MARCH 8

11:20 a.m.  County Rd, animal complaint, notification made.

7:26 p.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

8:15 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

11:18 a.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

2:54 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:29 p.m.  Northgate Rd., agency assist, report to follow.

8:09 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

2:43 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

1:34 p.m.  Southern Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.

2:52 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

8:58 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

9:43 p.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, other.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

9:02 a.m.  Western Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

9:53 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

3:33 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

5:03 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

6:13 a.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

10:15 a.m.  John Wise Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

2:51 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

5:19 p.m.  John Wise Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

3:16 a.m.  Western Ave., male with chest pain, cardiac problem, transported to hospital.

12:21 p.m.  Eastern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.

4:39 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

7:47 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

9:05 p.m.  John Wise Ave.,  motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

12:57 a.m.  Western Ave., disturbance, report to follow.

9:30 a.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

8:08 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

