MONDAY, MARCH 8
11:20 a.m. County Rd, animal complaint, notification made.
7:26 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
8:15 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
11:18 a.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
2:54 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:29 p.m. Northgate Rd., agency assist, report to follow.
8:09 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
2:43 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:34 p.m. Southern Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.
2:52 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
8:58 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:43 p.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, other.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
9:02 a.m. Western Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
9:53 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
3:33 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
5:03 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
6:13 a.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
10:15 a.m. John Wise Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
2:51 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
5:19 p.m. John Wise Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
3:16 a.m. Western Ave., male with chest pain, cardiac problem, transported to hospital.
12:21 p.m. Eastern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
4:39 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
7:47 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
9:05 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
12:57 a.m. Western Ave., disturbance, report to follow.
9:30 a.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
8:08 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.