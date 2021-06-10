Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MAY 31

11:47 a.m.  Main St., male fall, transport to hospital.

12:27 p.m.  Choate St., animal complaint, notification made.

2:09 p.m.  Main St., male back pain, transport to hospital.

5:32 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

9:39 a.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:04 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:44 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

8:13 p.m.  John Wise Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

No report.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

12:16 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, other.

1:50 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:02 p.m.  Choate St., animal complaint, gone on arrival.

9:38 p.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

No report.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

No report.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

4:04 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, patient refusal.

10:19 a.m.  Eastern Ave., fire alarm, false fire.

6:33 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:52 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male sick, transport to hospital.

9:21 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

