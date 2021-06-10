MONDAY, MAY 31
11:47 a.m. Main St., male fall, transport to hospital.
12:27 p.m. Choate St., animal complaint, notification made.
2:09 p.m. Main St., male back pain, transport to hospital.
5:32 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
9:39 a.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:04 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:44 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
8:13 p.m. John Wise Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
No report.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
12:16 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, other.
1:50 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:02 p.m. Choate St., animal complaint, gone on arrival.
9:38 p.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
No report.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
No report.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
4:04 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, patient refusal.
10:19 a.m. Eastern Ave., fire alarm, false fire.
6:33 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:52 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male sick, transport to hospital.
9:21 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.