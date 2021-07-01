Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JUNE 21

2:25 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

4:46 p.m.  Main St., male sick, transport to hospital.

8:27 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

8:53 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

10:47 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, notification made.

12:39 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

6:37 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

9:49 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

No report.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

No report.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

9:49 a.m.  Dodge St., agency assist, assisted as needed.

8:08 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

11:02 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

11:30 a.m.  Belcher St., brush fire, fire confirmed.

4:41 p.m.  Main St., disturbance, assisted as needed.

7:31 p.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

9:45 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

12:46 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

1:43 a.m.  School St., male chest pain, transport to hospital.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

Locations