MONDAY, JUNE 21
2:25 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
4:46 p.m. Main St., male sick, transport to hospital.
8:27 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
8:53 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:47 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, notification made.
12:39 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
6:37 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
9:49 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
No report.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
No report.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
9:49 a.m. Dodge St., agency assist, assisted as needed.
8:08 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
11:02 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
11:30 a.m. Belcher St., brush fire, fire confirmed.
4:41 p.m. Main St., disturbance, assisted as needed.
7:31 p.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:45 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
12:46 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:43 a.m. School St., male chest pain, transport to hospital.