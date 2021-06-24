MONDAY, JUNE 14
2:23 p.m. John Wise Ave., animal complaint, spoken to.
4:36 p.m. Apple St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
8:15 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:33 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
7:23 a.m. Soginese Creek Rd., male stroke, transported to hospital.
7:43 a.m. Lowe Hill Rd., male fall, patient refusal.
5:48 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:27 p.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
1:36 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
4:49 a.m. Apple St., agency assist, notification made.
5:44 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:56 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
No report.
Friday, JUNE 18
8:34 a.m. John Wise Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
3:06 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
5:03 p.m. Main St., parking complaint, assisted as needed.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
9:39 a.m. Shepard Memorial Dr., parking complaint, spoken to.
10:59 a.m. Martin St., citizen assist, other.
12:56 p.m. John Wise Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
2:43 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:46 p.m. Choate St., disturbance, spoken to.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
11:32 a.m. Martin St., parking complaint, citation issued.
1:04 p.m. Eastern Ave., parking complaint, citation issued.
1:48 p.m. Great Bank, watercraft incident, secured/checked.
4:28 p.m. Main St., male fall, patient refusal.