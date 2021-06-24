Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JUNE 14

2:23 p.m.  John Wise Ave., animal complaint, spoken to.

4:36 p.m.  Apple St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

8:15 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:33 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

7:23 a.m.  Soginese Creek Rd., male stroke, transported to hospital.

7:43 a.m.  Lowe Hill Rd., male fall, patient refusal.

5:48 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:27 p.m.  Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

1:36 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

4:49 a.m.  Apple St., agency assist, notification made.

5:44 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:56 a.m.   Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

No report.

Friday, JUNE 18

8:34 a.m.  John Wise Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

3:06 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

5:03 p.m.  Main St., parking complaint, assisted as needed.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

9:39 a.m.  Shepard Memorial Dr., parking complaint, spoken to.

10:59 a.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, other.

12:56 p.m.  John Wise Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

2:43 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:46 p.m.  Choate St., disturbance, spoken to.

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

11:32 a.m.  Martin St., parking complaint, citation issued.

1:04 p.m.  Eastern Ave., parking complaint, citation issued.

1:48 p.m.  Great Bank, watercraft incident, secured/checked.

4:28 p.m.  Main St., male fall, patient refusal.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

Locations