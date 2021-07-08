Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JUNE 28

No report.

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

9:10 a.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:57 p.m.  Western Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

4:12 p.m.  Southern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, gone on arrival.

10:11 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

1:04 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:27 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:14 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

1:10 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

7:32 p.m.  Main St., fire alarm, fire false.

7:52 p.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

THURSDAY, JULY 1

6:02 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

1:13 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

5:02 p.m.  Main St., theft, report to follow.

8:34 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:29 p.m.  Eastern Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

FRIDAY, JULY 2

No report.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

No report.

SUNDAY, JULY 4

11:58 a.m.  Pond St., male with breathing difficulty, transport to hospital.

4:38 p.m.  Cogswell Rd., male fall, patient refusal.

8:17 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

9:32 p.m.  Middle Rd., suspicious activity, spoken to.

10:51 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 