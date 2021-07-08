MONDAY, JUNE 28
No report.
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
9:10 a.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:57 p.m. Western Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
4:12 p.m. Southern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, gone on arrival.
10:11 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
1:04 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:27 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:14 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
1:10 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
7:32 p.m. Main St., fire alarm, fire false.
7:52 p.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
6:02 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:13 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
5:02 p.m. Main St., theft, report to follow.
8:34 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:29 p.m. Eastern Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
No report.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
No report.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
11:58 a.m. Pond St., male with breathing difficulty, transport to hospital.
4:38 p.m. Cogswell Rd., male fall, patient refusal.
8:17 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:32 p.m. Middle Rd., suspicious activity, spoken to.
10:51 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.