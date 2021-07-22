MONDAY, JULY 12
7:40 a.m. Landing Rd., citizen assist, spoken to.
9:46 a.m. Western Ave., fire alarm, false fire.
6:36 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:29 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
TUESDAY, JULY 13
No report.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
8:25 a.m. Martin St., citizen assist, other.
2:31 p.m. Cogswell Court, male with chest pain, transport to hospital.
5:29 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:01 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:12 p.m. Pickering St., male sick, patient refusal.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
5:59 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:59 a.m. Pickering St., welfare check, report to follow.
9:08 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:48 p.m. Main St., welfare check, secured/checked.
10:20 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
3:41 a.m. Belcher St., fire alarm, false fire.
6:55 a.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
No report.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
11:34 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
2:44 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
4:51 p.m. Pickering St., male sick, transport to hospital.
9:05 p.m. Highway 128N, secured/checked.