Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JULY 12

7:40 a.m.  Landing Rd., citizen assist, spoken to.

9:46 a.m.  Western Ave., fire alarm, false fire.

6:36 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

11:29 p.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

TUESDAY, JULY 13

No report.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

8:25 a.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, other.

2:31 p.m.  Cogswell Court, male with chest pain, transport to hospital.

5:29 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:01 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:12 p.m.  Pickering St., male sick, patient refusal.

THURSDAY, JULY 15

5:59 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:59 a.m.  Pickering St., welfare check, report to follow.

9:08 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:48 p.m.  Main St., welfare check, secured/checked.

10:20 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

FRIDAY, JULY 16

3:41 a.m.  Belcher St., fire alarm, false fire.

6:55 a.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

No report.

SUNDAY, JULY 18

11:34 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

2:44 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

4:51 p.m.  Pickering St., male sick, transport to hospital.

9:05 p.m.  Highway 128N, secured/checked.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

Tags

Locations