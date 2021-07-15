MONDAY, JULY 5
No report.
TUESDAY, JULY 6
9:51 a.m. Winthrop St., animal complaint, other.
10:21 a.m. Southern Heights, male sick, transport to hospital.
12:53 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
8:00 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:10 p.m. Red Gate Rd., male sick, patient refusal.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
7:31 a.m. Main St., animal complaint, notification made.
10:05 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
8:43 p.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
9:39 p.m. Southern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
THURSDAY, JULY 8
6:22 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
4:57 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, no action taken.
7:06 p.m. Martin St., disabled motor vehicle, notification made.
9:19 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, criminal application.
FRIDAY, JULY 9
6:05 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
7:30 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
12:20 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
10:14 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:40 p.m. South Main St., male unconscious, unresponsive, transport to hospital.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
No report.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
No report.