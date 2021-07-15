Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JULY 5

No report.

TUESDAY, JULY 6

9:51 a.m.  Winthrop St., animal complaint, other.

10:21 a.m.  Southern Heights, male sick, transport to hospital.

12:53 p.m.   John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

8:00 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:10 p.m.  Red Gate Rd., male sick, patient refusal.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

7:31 a.m.  Main St., animal complaint, notification made.

10:05 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

8:43 p.m.  Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

9:39 p.m.  Southern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.

THURSDAY, JULY 8

6:22 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

4:57 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, no action taken.

7:06 p.m.  Martin St., disabled motor vehicle, notification made.

9:19 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, criminal application.

FRIDAY, JULY 9

6:05 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

7:30 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

12:20 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

10:14 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:40 p.m.  South Main St., male unconscious, unresponsive, transport to hospital.

SATURDAY, JULY 10

No report.

SUNDAY, JULY 11

No report.         

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

