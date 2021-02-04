Essex Police Notes
MONDAY, JANUARY 25
10:20 a.m. Southern Ave., traffic hazard, secured/checked.
11:42 a.m. Deer Hill Farm Rd., citizen assist.
8:29 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:01 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male with unknown medical problem, transport to hospital.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 26
6:16 a.m. Martin St., selective enforcement, other.
1:48 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
5:48 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:46 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle accident with injury, report to follow.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27
1:00 a.m. Route 128NB, directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:43 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 28
No report.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 29
10:48 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:51 a.m. John Wise Ave., utility request, notification made.
7:19 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:21 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, arrest.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 30
1:30 a.m. Apple St., fire alarm, false fire.
6:05 p.m. Lufkin St., brush fire, fire confirmed.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 31
1:00 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
5:08 a.m. Manning Ave, be on the lookout for, notification made.
12:28 p.m. Lufkin St., utility request, notification made.
3:26 p.m. Dodge St., suspicious activity, other.
5:27 p.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.