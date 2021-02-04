Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

Essex Police Notes 

MONDAY, JANUARY 25 

10:20 a.m.  Southern Ave., traffic hazard, secured/checked. 

11:42 a.m.  Deer Hill Farm Rd., citizen assist. 

8:29 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued. 

11:01 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male with unknown medical problem, transport to hospital. 

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26 

6:16 a.m.  Martin St., selective enforcement, other. 

1:48 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed. 

5:48 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning. 

9:46 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle accident with injury, report to follow. 

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27 

1:00 a.m.  Route 128NB, directed patrol, secured/checked. 

6:43 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning. 

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28 

No report. 

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29 

10:48 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning. 

10:51 a.m.  John Wise Ave., utility request, notification made. 

7:19 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning. 

10:21 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, arrest. 

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30 

1:30 a.m.  Apple St., fire alarm, false fire. 

6:05 p.m.  Lufkin St., brush fire, fire confirmed. 

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31 

1:00 a.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

5:08 a.m.  Manning Ave, be on the lookout for, notification made. 

12:28 p.m.  Lufkin St., utility request, notification made. 

3:26 p.m.  Dodge St., suspicious activity, other. 

5:27 p.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

 

