Essex Police Notes

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

6:16 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

11:34 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

4:29 p.m.  Western Ave., property damage, vandalism, other.

9:35 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19

5:22 a.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

3:27 p.m.  Main St., citizen assist, report to follow.

9:20 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

6:09 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

 

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

9:40 a.m.  Walnut Park, male fall, transported to hospital.

9:55 a.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, other.

12:21 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

11:02 a.m.  Willow Court, male sick, transported to hospital.

4:46 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, spoken to.

7:57 p.m.  Eastern Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23

9:40 a.m.  Main St., alarm, secured/checked.

10:10 a.m.  Pond St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

1:23 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

2:05 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

