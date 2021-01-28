Essex Police Notes
MONDAY, JANUARY 18
6:16 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
11:34 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
4:29 p.m. Western Ave., property damage, vandalism, other.
9:35 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 19
5:22 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
3:27 p.m. Main St., citizen assist, report to follow.
9:20 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20
6:09 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 21
9:40 a.m. Walnut Park, male fall, transported to hospital.
9:55 a.m. Martin St., citizen assist, other.
12:21 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 22
11:02 a.m. Willow Court, male sick, transported to hospital.
4:46 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, spoken to.
7:57 p.m. Eastern Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 23
9:40 a.m. Main St., alarm, secured/checked.
10:10 a.m. Pond St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
1:23 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
2:05 p.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.