Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22

8:53 a.m.  Martin St., property damage, vandalism, secured/checked.

1:17 p.m.  Pond St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

3:41 p.m.  Martin St., paperwork, service attempt, notification made.

8:46 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

12:45 a.m.  Western Ave., alarm, secured/checked.

10:23 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male with breathing difficulty, secured/checked.

5:48 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:54 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

5:50 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

9:14 a.m.  Main St., animal complaint, notification made.

9:57 a.m.  Choate St., male, unconscious, unresponsive, transported to hospital.

5:03 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25

No report.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26

9:24 a.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, other.

4:54 p.m.  John Wise Avenue, motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, gone on arrival.

10:36 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

3:44 a.m.  Lufkin St., male fall, patient refusal.

5:18 a.m.  Lufkin St., male stroke, transported to hospital.

5:34 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:15 p.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28

12:26 a.m.  Pond St., disturbance, other.

9:30 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

10:22 a.m.  Grove St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

7:02 p.m.  Southern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, other.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

