MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22
8:53 a.m. Martin St., property damage, vandalism, secured/checked.
1:17 p.m. Pond St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
3:41 p.m. Martin St., paperwork, service attempt, notification made.
8:46 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
12:45 a.m. Western Ave., alarm, secured/checked.
10:23 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male with breathing difficulty, secured/checked.
5:48 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:54 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24
5:50 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:14 a.m. Main St., animal complaint, notification made.
9:57 a.m. Choate St., male, unconscious, unresponsive, transported to hospital.
5:03 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25
No report.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26
9:24 a.m. Martin St., citizen assist, other.
4:54 p.m. John Wise Avenue, motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, gone on arrival.
10:36 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27
3:44 a.m. Lufkin St., male fall, patient refusal.
5:18 a.m. Lufkin St., male stroke, transported to hospital.
5:34 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:15 p.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28
12:26 a.m. Pond St., disturbance, other.
9:30 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:22 a.m. Grove St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
7:02 p.m. Southern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, other.