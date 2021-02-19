MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8
2:13 a.m. Martin St., citizen assist, spoken to.
10:14 a.m. Choate St., animal complaint, notification made.
2:59 p.m. Belcher St., sick male, transported to hospital.
8:56 p.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
3:07 a.m. Main St., suspicious activity, secured/checked.
10:06 a.m. Water St., male fall, transported to hospital.
12:18 p.m. Prospect St., suspicious activity, arrest.
1:49 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10
No report
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11
8:41 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:28 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
7:20 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
9:39 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12
7:03 a.m. Patriots Landing, suspicious activity, report to follow.
1:34 p.m. Mill St., agency assist, report to follow.
6:15 p.m. Belcher St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
7:33 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13
6:50 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
8:36 a.m. Choate St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
11:57 a.m. Apple St., male fall, patient refusal.
1:13 p.m. Wood Dr., male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
7:29 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14
6:16 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., alarm, secured/checked.
11:45 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:49 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, vehicle towed.
9:53 p.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.