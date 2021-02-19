Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

2:13 a.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, spoken to.

10:14 a.m.  Choate St., animal complaint, notification made.

2:59 p.m.  Belcher St., sick male, transported to hospital.

8:56 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

3:07 a.m.  Main St., suspicious activity, secured/checked.

10:06 a.m.  Water St., male fall, transported to hospital.

12:18 p.m.  Prospect St., suspicious activity, arrest.

1:49 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

No report

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11

8:41 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:28 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

7:20 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

9:39 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12

7:03 a.m.  Patriots Landing, suspicious activity, report to follow.

1:34 p.m.  Mill St., agency assist, report to follow.

6:15 p.m.  Belcher St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

7:33 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13

6:50 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

8:36 a.m.  Choate St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

11:57 a.m.  Apple St., male fall, patient refusal.

1:13 p.m.  Wood Dr., male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.

7:29 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14

6:16 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., alarm, secured/checked.

11:45 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:49 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, vehicle towed.

9:53 p.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

