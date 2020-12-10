MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30
12:28 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
11:27 a.m. Pickering St., harassment, report to follow.
4:03 p.m. Martin St., sick male, transported to hospital.
6:29 p.m. Western Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
8:18 a.m. Story St., male, fall, transported to hospital.
8:42 a.m. Choate St., male with extremity injury, transported to hospital.
2:28 p.m. Orchard Rd., sick male, transported to hospital.
10:00 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
5:23 a.m. Eastern Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
2:41 p.m. Robbins Island Rd., male, unknown medical problem, no action taken.
6:37 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:50 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
2:30 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6
9:33 a.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
6:17 p.m. Pond St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
10:20 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.