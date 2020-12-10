MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 

12:28 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow. 

11:27 a.m.  Pickering St., harassment, report to follow. 

4:03 p.m.  Martin St., sick male, transported to hospital. 

6:29 p.m.  Western Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked. 

 

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 

8:18 a.m.  Story St., male, fall, transported to hospital. 

8:42 a.m.  Choate St., male with extremity injury, transported to hospital. 

2:28 p.m.  Orchard Rd., sick male, transported to hospital. 

10:00 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued. 

 

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2 

5:23 a.m.  Eastern Ave., animal complaint, notification made. 

2:41 p.m.  Robbins Island Rd., male, unknown medical problem, no action taken. 

6:37 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

9:50 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning. 

 

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3 

2:30 a.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

 

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6 

9:33 a.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed. 

6:17 p.m.  Pond St., selective enforcement, secured/checked. 

10:20 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow. 

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

