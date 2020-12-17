MONDAY, DECEMBER 7
10:45 a.m. Southern Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, secured/checked.
2:22 p.m. Pond St., selective enforcement, assisted as needed.
5:38 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:37 p.m. Addison St., animal complaint, report to follow.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8
1:05 a.m. Martin St., utility request, notification made.
8:06 a.m. Martin St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
5:06 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
8:57 p.m. Story St., suspicious activity, secured/checked.
9:01 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9
7:11 a.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout, notification made.
2:18 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, spoken to.
9:54 p.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:37 p.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10
12:44 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
5:30 p.m. Pond St., selective enforcement, other.
8:44 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout, notification made.
10:29 p.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11
8:24 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
11:02 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:36 p.m. Winthrop St., breathing difficulty, patient refusal.
10:49 p.m. Western Ave., disturbance, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12
12:32 a.m. Southern Ave. and Manchester line, traffic hazard, assisted as needed.
1:14 a.m. John Wise Ave. and Ipswich line, motor vehicle stop, written warning.
9:59 a.m. John Wise Ave., utility request, notification made.
11:29 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13
2:05 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:41 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
1:16 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
8:57 p.m. School St., male with breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.