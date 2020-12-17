Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7 

10:45 a.m.  Southern Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, secured/checked. 

2:22 p.m.  Pond St., selective enforcement, assisted as needed. 

5:38 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning. 

9:37 p.m.  Addison St., animal complaint, report to follow. 

 

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8 

1:05 a.m.  Martin St., utility request, notification made. 

8:06 a.m.  Martin St., animal complaint, assisted as needed. 

5:06 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow. 

8:57 p.m.  Story St., suspicious activity, secured/checked. 

9:01 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning. 

 

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9 

7:11 a.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout, notification made. 

2:18 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, spoken to. 

9:54 p.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

10:37 p.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

 

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10 

12:44 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

5:30 p.m.  Pond St., selective enforcement, other. 

8:44 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout, notification made. 

10:29 p.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

 

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 

8:24 a.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning. 

11:02 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning. 

9:36 p.m.  Winthrop St., breathing difficulty, patient refusal. 

10:49 p.m.  Western Ave., disturbance, secured/checked. 

 

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12 

12:32 a.m.  Southern Ave. and Manchester line, traffic hazard, assisted as needed. 

1:14 a.m.  John Wise Ave. and Ipswich line, motor vehicle stop, written warning. 

9:59 a.m.  John Wise Ave., utility request, notification made. 

11:29 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued. 

 

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 

2:05 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

10:41 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning. 

1:16 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow. 

8:57 p.m.  School St., male with breathing difficulty, transported to hospital. 

 

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

