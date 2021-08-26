Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, AUGUST 16

1:29 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male with unknown medical problem, patient refusal.

6:48 a.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

10:46 a.m.  Story St., male with abdominal pain, transport to hospital.

6:34 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:58 p.m.  Route 128NB, directed patrol, secured/checked.

 

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17

6:48 a.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:47 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

10:14 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:54 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

1:37 p.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18

11:17 a.m.  Martin St., selective enforcement, other.

1:50 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

6:18 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

8:06 p.m.  Story St., suspicious activity, secured/checked.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

6:46 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:33 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

1:09 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., welfare check, secured/checked.

5:32 p.m.  Harlow St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

8:03 p.m.  Essex River, watercraft incident, other.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

12:21 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

7:17 a.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

11:13 a.m.  Belcher St., male with cardiac problem and chest pain, patient refusal.

2:56 p.m.  John Wise Ave., welfare check, secured/checked.

4:34 p.m.  Western Ave., male fall, transport to hospital.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

12:00 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

1:09 a.m.  Western Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.

1:42 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22

No report.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

