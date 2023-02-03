MONDAY, JANUARY 23
9:18 a.m. Main St., male with breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 12:59 am
3:59 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle accident with injury, criminal application.
5:51 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:32 p.m. Western Ave., male with emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.
9:36 a.m. Story St., fire alarm, cleared, false fire.
2:59 p.m. Southern Ave., male sick, transported to hospital.
5:40 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, spoken to.
8:13 p.m. Route 128NB, directed patrol, other.
1:42 a.m. John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:49 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:00 a.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
6:51 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol.
No report.
11:15 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
1:59 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, other.
6:22 p.m. Eastern Ave., disturbance, spoken to.
9:08 p.m. Island Rd., suspicious activity, spoken to.
6:25 a.m. Hardy Lane, male with chest pain, cardiac problem, transported to hospital.
10:44 a.m. Main St., animal complaint, public assist.
12:59 p.m. Scotts Way, fire alarm, fire false.
7:42 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., male with chest pain, cardiac problem, transported to hospital.
12:10 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
4:25 p.m. Story St., fire alarm, fire false.
6:34 p.m. Meadow Lane, male sick, patient refusal.
8:47 p.m. Apple St., male fall, patient refusal.
