MONDAY, APRIL 18

1:15 a.m.  John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.

1:30 a.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.

2:12 a.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:13 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

No report.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

12:00 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

1:54 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:03 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

7:09 p.m.  Route 128, motor vehicle stop, arrest.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

1:07 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:01 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

4:26 p.m.  Main St., suspicious activity, other.

6:53 p.m.   Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

6:30 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., animal complaint, verbal warning.

12:02 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

5:28 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:48 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

5:54 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male seizure, transported to hospital.

2:31 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

3:00 p.m.  Great Marsh Brewing, motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:18 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

12:36 a.m.  John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.

1:30 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

3:07 a.m.  Landing Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:29 a.m.  Eastern Ave, directed patrol, secured/checked.

