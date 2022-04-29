MONDAY, APRIL 18
1:15 a.m. John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:30 a.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.
2:12 a.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:13 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
No report.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
12:00 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:54 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:03 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
7:09 p.m. Route 128, motor vehicle stop, arrest.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
1:07 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:01 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
4:26 p.m. Main St., suspicious activity, other.
6:53 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
6:30 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., animal complaint, verbal warning.
12:02 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
5:28 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:48 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
5:54 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male seizure, transported to hospital.
2:31 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
3:00 p.m. Great Marsh Brewing, motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:18 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
12:36 a.m. John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:30 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
3:07 a.m. Landing Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:29 a.m. Eastern Ave, directed patrol, secured/checked.