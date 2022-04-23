Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, APRIL 11

10:34 a.m.  Main St.,motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.

6:38 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:29 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

11:17 p.m.  Peaslee Circle, male altered mental status, transported to hospital.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

6:52 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

4:49 p.m.  Pond St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

5:21 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:35 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., alarm, notification made.

 

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

No report.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

7:53 a.m.  Story St., suspicious activity, secured/checked.

11:25 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

5:09 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

8:24 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

 

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

No report.

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

10:20 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

1:40 p.m.  Belcher St., brush fire, fire confirmed.

1:43 p.m.  Eastern Ave., male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.

9:14 p.m.  Turtleback Rd., male sick, transported to hospital.

 

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

6:53 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

12:28 p.m.  Grove St., welfare check, assisted as needed.

6:54 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

8:43 p.m.  John Wise Ave., disturbance, gone on arrival.

