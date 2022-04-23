MONDAY, APRIL 11
10:34 a.m. Main St.,motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.
6:38 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:29 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
11:17 p.m. Peaslee Circle, male altered mental status, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
6:52 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
4:49 p.m. Pond St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
5:21 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:35 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., alarm, notification made.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
No report.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
7:53 a.m. Story St., suspicious activity, secured/checked.
11:25 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
5:09 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
8:24 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
No report.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
10:20 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
1:40 p.m. Belcher St., brush fire, fire confirmed.
1:43 p.m. Eastern Ave., male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.
9:14 p.m. Turtleback Rd., male sick, transported to hospital.
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
6:53 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
12:28 p.m. Grove St., welfare check, assisted as needed.
6:54 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
8:43 p.m. John Wise Ave., disturbance, gone on arrival.