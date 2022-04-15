MONDAY, APRIL 4
9:21 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
1:47 p.m. Rocky Hill Rd., theft, report to follow.
5:54 p.m. Winthrop St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
7:29 p.m. Eastern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
6:29 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:41 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
2:53 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:59 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
6:13 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
9:46 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
4:05 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.
9:32 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
No report.
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
7:14 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:24 a.m. Pickering St., male sick, patient refusal.
4:47 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
7:04 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
3:03 a.m. Landing Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:16 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
6:37 p.m. Low Land Farm Rd., male with extremity injury, assisted as needed.
8:24 p.m. Soginese Rd., male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
2:12 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:49 a.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
7:14 a.m. Apple St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.