MONDAY, APRIL 4

9:21 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

1:47 p.m.  Rocky Hill Rd., theft, report to follow.

5:54 p.m.  Winthrop St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

7:29 p.m.  Eastern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

6:29 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

11:41 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

2:53 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:59 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

6:13 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

9:46 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

4:05 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.

9:32 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

No report.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

7:14 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

10:24 a.m.  Pickering St., male sick, patient refusal.

4:47 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

7:04 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

3:03 a.m.  Landing Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

9:16 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

6:37 p.m.  Low Land Farm Rd., male with extremity injury, assisted as needed.

8:24 p.m.  Soginese Rd., male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

2:12 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:49 a.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

7:14 a.m.  Apple St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

