MONDAY, MARCH 21
7:26 a.m. Western Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
11:02 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:52 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:36 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
6:35 a.m. Western Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
7:16 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
11:38 a.m. School St., male fall, patient refusal.
7:43 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
1:28 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
7:13 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
2:42 p.m. Story St., traffic hazard, spoken to.
4:27 p.m. Story St., male breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
6:47 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:41 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
1:52 p.m. Doyle Dr., fire alarm, fire false.
8:23 p.m. John Wise Ave., directed patrol, other.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
12:23 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:08 a.m. Main St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
2:11 a.m. John Wise Ave., fire wires down, assisted as needed.
6:17 a.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
No report.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
No report.