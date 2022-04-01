Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY,  MARCH 21

7:26 a.m.  Western Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

11:02 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:52 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

8:36 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

6:35 a.m.  Western Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

7:16 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

11:38 a.m.  School St., male fall, patient refusal.

7:43 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

1:28 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

7:13 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

2:42 p.m.  Story St., traffic hazard, spoken to.

4:27 p.m.  Story St., male breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

6:47 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

10:41 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

1:52 p.m.  Doyle Dr., fire alarm, fire false.

8:23 p.m.  John Wise Ave., directed patrol, other.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

12:23 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

2:08 a.m.  Main St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

2:11 a.m.  John Wise Ave., fire wires down, assisted as needed.

6:17 a.m.   Southern Ave., selective enforcement.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

No report.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

No report.

 

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

