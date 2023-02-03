pexels-catarina-kåsa-15199815.jpg

The forecast for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, calls for extreme cold in Essex with wind chills below zero by mid-afternoon Friday, and wind chills as low as minus 20 degrees overnight into Saturday morning.  Essex Chief of Police Paul Francis and the Essex Police Department are warning local residents about the incoming arctic blast and sharing tips for staying safe amid extreme cold.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cold weather-induced illnesses such as frostbite can occur even in temperatures above 40°F if a person becomes chilled by rain or sweat, or is submerged in cold water.

