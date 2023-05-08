----------------------------------------------------------

Four candidates running for two open seats on the MBTS Planning Board participated in our 2023 Meet the Candidate forum at the ME Regional High School last week. The candidates—Marty Flood, Donna Furse, Susan Hanson-Philbrick and Chris Olney—tackled issues like commercial development in Manchester, Cell Signaling's coming application to build a corporate campus in the LCD, housing, and the current MBTA downtown zoning that Manchester has been required by the state to consider.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.