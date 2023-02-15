Boys_Basketball_HW

Hornet #11, Brennan Twombly, dunks over HW General Connor McClintock on the way to an ME win at home, 71-43. 

 (Photo Paul Clark)

With just a handful of games left in the regular season, a team that has already enjoyed a special season so far has the opportunity to add to its list of impressive accomplishments.

The Manchester Essex boys’ basketball team has been spectacular this winter, amassing a 15-2 overall record and a 13-0 record at the start of the week.  With two Cape Ann League games left (at Amesbury on February 14 and at Ipswich on February 16), the Hornets have a shot at attaining a perfect Cape Ann League record, just days after winning the Cape Ann League Baker Division crown with a 71-43 win over Hamilton-Wenham on February 10.

