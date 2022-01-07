The 2021 tree selling season worked out well for the Scouts at Troop 3.
The tradition of selling trees at the Field House on School Street in Manchester is a cherished annual event for the Scouts. But it’s also its biggest fundraiser of the year, providing much needed funds for programming all year long for activities such as whitewater rafting, outdoor camping trips in Vermont and New Hampshire and summer camp.
In fact, for the Manchester 375th Anniversary Parade in October, the Scouts of Troop 3 created a float inspired by several outdoor activities that the troop takes part in throughout the year. The float featured a tent, campfire and, yes, a Christmas tree, to honor that very tradition. (The troop, built on a flatbed trailer and truck from Pallazola Brothers Landscaping in Essex, won the best community participation award for our float). Here’s to 2022.