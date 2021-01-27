J Barrett & Company announced this week that Realtor Paula Polo-Filias at the agency’s Manchester-by-the-Sea office, has been appointed Vice President.
“Achieving professional milestones like this is always exciting—and I am very proud of it—but what makes this accomplishment especially meaningful is that it demonstrates I have fulfilled my personal goal to always put my clients’ interests first,” said Paula.
“Every seller and buyer I work with knows that ‘customer satisfaction’ is my priority for each and every transaction.”
Jon Gray, president, agrees. “Paula’s emphasis on customer service is extraordinary and, more important, has been consistent throughout her career,” he says. “That constancy was evident last year when the real estate market, like everything else, changed dramatically. Paula’s clients were successful nevertheless because of her dedication and determination to ensure they reached their goals regardless of any challenges.”
“At J Barrett we consider the title of ‘Vice President’ to be an achievement and Paula deserves that because she has earned it.”
Together with fellow VP and Realtor Holly Fabyan, the pair sold more than $50 million worth of property in 2020.
Paula, a North Shore native who grew up in Prides Crossing, has an extensive background in real estate including 20 years’ experience in property management.
Established in January 2007, J Barrett is a service-oriented company that has quickly become the premier privately-owned real estate firm on the North Shore. The company serves the North Shore and Cape Ann areas from offices in Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester, Marblehead, and in Prides Crossing.