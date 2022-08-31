It’s all about jazz, race, women and gentrification in Paradise Blue.

THIS WEEK, Gloucester Stage Company debuted the regional premiere of the critically acclaimed Paradise Blue, a noir-inspired drama set in a 1949 Detroit jazz club neighborhood as it faces demolition to make way for the “innovation” of the national highway system.

From left, Dereks Thomas as Corn, Durrell Lyons as Blue and Destiny Deshuan Washington as Pumpkin.
Durrell Lyons as Blue.
Darian Michael Garey (left) as Sam and Dereks Thomas as Corn.
The ensemble cast of Paradise Blue.  From left, Darian Michael Garey (Sam), Dereks Thomas (Corn), Durrell Lyons (Blue), Destiny Washington (Pumpkin) and Alexandria Danielle King as Silver.
Alexandria Danielle King as Silver.

