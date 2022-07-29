ZBA_7_27 2022.jpg

More than 125 people attended the Zoom meeting and more than a dozen spoke out against the project, which would clear seven acres of land on top of Shingle Place Hill on the western side of School Street to build 136 apartment units.  This was the final ZBA hearing on the project in which the public was able to comment.

No one, except developer Geoffrey Engler of SLV School St., LLC and civil engineers working for the developer, spoke in favor of the project. 

Manchester ZBA Chair Sarah Mellish
Geoffrey Engler, president of Strategic Land Ventures
Dan Hill, attorney for the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust
Manchester Select Board Chair Becky Jaques
Sandy Bodmer-Turner, Manchester resident
George Pucci, Manchester town counsel
Jay Bothwick